Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
King County, WA

VIDEO: Three local Chambers of Commerce team up for PNW Economic Equity Summit

Posted by 
Waterland Blog
Waterland Blog
 18 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1mjrrj_0aePk5ma00

EDITOR’S NOTE: Publisher/Editor Scott Schaefer serves on the Board of Directors for the Seattle Southside Chamber of Commerce, and South King Media was a sponsor of this event.

On Wednesday, June 23, 2021, the Kent Chamber – along with the Seattle Southside and Renton Chambers of Commerce – participated in the 2021 PNW Economic Equity Summit.

This online event brought together subject matter experts, industry leaders, business owners, and community members to provide insight into the status of economic equity in King County.

Together, they discussed three topics: Healthcare, Housing, and Policy.

Watch the full video of the event below (running time 1-hour 51 minutes):

What are your thoughts?
Post
Community Policy
Waterland Blog

Waterland Blog

Des Moines, WA
153
Followers
358
Post
9K+
Views
ABOUT

Local News, Events Politics, Crime, COVID-19 News, Arts & more for Des Moines, WA

 https://waterlandblog.com
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Local
Washington Business
City
Renton, WA
King County, WA
Government
City
Seattle, WA
King County, WA
Business
Seattle, WA
Government
Kent, WA
Business
Seattle, WA
Business
Local
Washington Government
County
King County, WA
City
Kent, WA
Kent, WA
Government
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Pnw#Economic Equity#The Board Of Directors#The Kent Chamber#Healthcare Housing
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Economy
News Break
Chamber of Commerce
News Break
Politics
News Break
Housing
Related
Texas StatePosted by
The Hill

Texas Republicans rip Democratic walkout: 'It's not very Texan'

Texas Republicans hammered Democratic state lawmakers on Monday after they fled the state in an effort to derail a restrictive new voting measure in the GOP-controlled legislature. Top Republicans expressed frustration with the move, accusing Democrats of abandoning their responsibilities in Austin in order to jet off to Washington, D.C.,...
PharmaceuticalsPosted by
Reuters

U.S. officials say fully vaccinated don't need booster

WASHINGTON, July 12 (Reuters) - U.S. health officials, after meeting with vaccine maker Pfizer PFE.N>, reiterated on Monday that Americans who have been fully vaccinated do not need to get a booster shot, a spokesperson for the Health and Human Services Department said. Pfizer said last week it planned to...
Michigan StatePosted by
The Hill

Judge grills attorneys over suit challenging Michigan results

A federal judge grilled attorneys involved in a lawsuit that sought to overturn Michigan's election results during a hearing Monday over whether the lawyers should be sanctioned for their conduct in the case. U.S. District Court Judge Linda Parker posed pointed questions for the attorneys who made baseless claims in...

Comments / 0

Community Policy