New York had three deaths from COVID-19 on Sunday — the lowest number since Sept. 28 of last year. “Our state has come a long way in beating back this virus, but our work continues because we need to get every New Yorker vaccinated,” said Gov. Andrew Cuomo on Monday in a news release. “Every shot in the arm brings us closer to defeating this beast once and for all, which is why we are continuing to work with our local partners across the state to make sure the vaccine is accessible in every community.”