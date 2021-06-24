Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Iowa State

Iowa to deploy up to 30 state officers to Texas for 2 weeks

By RYAN J. FOLEY
Posted by 
The Associated Press
The Associated Press
 18 days ago

IOWA CITY, Iowa (AP) — Iowa will send up to 30 state police officers on a two-week deployment to Texas after Republican Gov. Kim Reynolds agreed to a request from GOP governors to help fight crime at the U.S.-Mexico border, officials said Thursday.

A statement from the Iowa Department of Public Safety did not say when the deployment of the officers would begin or how they would be chosen. The officers will assist the Texas Department of Public Safety.

Critics said the deployment was a political boondoggle that would accomplish little, other than diverting dozens of officers at a time when they were desperately needed in Iowa. They noted that Reynolds in April declined a federal request for help housing migrant children who had crossed the border, saying: “This is not our problem.”

Reynolds said she agreed to the deployment, following similar moves by Republican governors in Nebraska, Florida and Idaho, after receiving assurances from the department that the absences “will not compromise our ability to provide all the necessary public safety services to Iowans.”

Govs. Greg Abbott of Texas and Doug Ducey of Arizona earlier this month requested help at the border from other states under an interstate compact to provide mutual aid during emergencies and disasters.

“My first responsibility is to the health and safety of Iowans and the humanitarian crisis at our nation’s southern border is affecting all 50 states,” Reynolds said in a statement. “The rise in drugs, human trafficking, and violent crime has become unsustainable. Iowa has no choice but to act.”

The deployments will affect about 5% of the state’s approximately 550 sworn officers and come in an unusually difficult year for Iowa public safety.

Earlier this month, state patrol officials warned that traffic fatalities were spiking on Iowa roadways due to increasingly dangerous driving and vowed that they would step up enforcement. The state has also recently agreed to help Davenport fight a rise in gun violence.

The year has also seen the first trooper shot and killed in the line of duty in decades, an exhaustive search for a missing boy that remains ongoing, an attack in which inmates killed two prison workers, and a shooting that wounded a Linn County deputy.

Manny Galvez, a social justice activist in North Liberty, said that Reynolds should welcome migrants to the state rather than send police to the border.

“This is crazy,” Galvez said. “How shameful and an absolutely irrational waste of state resources.”

What are your thoughts?
Post
Community Policy
The Associated Press

The Associated Press

504K+
Followers
274K+
Post
238M+
Views
ABOUT

News from The Associated Press, the definitive source for independent journalism from every corner of the globe.

RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Iowa State
Local
Iowa Crime & Safety
State
Idaho State
State
Florida State
City
Iowa City, IA
State
Texas State
City
Davenport, IA
Local
Texas Government
State
Arizona State
Local
Iowa Government
Local
Texas Crime & Safety
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Kim Reynolds
Person
Greg Abbott
Person
Doug Ducey
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Shooting#Health And Safety#Ap#Republican#Gop#Iowans#Govs
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Public Safety
News Break
Republican Party
News Break
Politics
Related
ProtestsPosted by
The Associated Press

Are Jan. 6 rioters traitors? So far, criminal charges say no

CHICAGO (AP) — Plotted to block the certification of Joe Biden’s election victory: Check. Discussed bringing weapons into Washington to aid in the plan: Check. Succeeded with co-insurrectionists, if only temporarily, in stopping Congress from carrying out a vital constitutional duty: Check. Accusations against Jan. 6 rioter Thomas Caldwell certainly...
EnvironmentPosted by
The Associated Press

Wildfires threaten homes, land across 10 Western states

LOS ANGELES (AP) — Wildfires that torched homes and forced thousands to evacuate burned across 10 parched Western states on Tuesday, and the largest, in Oregon, threatened California’s power supply. Nearly 60 wildfires tore through bone-dry timber and brush from Alaska to Wyoming, according to the National Interagency Fire Center....
POTUSPosted by
The Associated Press

AP Top News at 2:11 a.m. EDT

Afghan vet: ‘What have we ended up with at the end of it?’. Images of the World Trade Center towers collapsing in New York were still fresh in the minds of the first American troops arriving in Afghanistan, as the U.S. launched an invasion targeting the Afghanistan-based al-Qaida leaders who plotted the attacks of Sept. 11, 2001. More than 800,000 U.S. troops have served in the Central Asian country since then, in a war that quickly expanded to confronting Afghanistan’s Taliban and to nation-building. On Monday, the top U.S. commander in Afghanistan, Gen. Scott Miller, relinquished his command in Kabul, underscoring the winding down of America’s longest war. One-third of the roughly 4 million troops who served in the post-9/11 wars in Afghanistan and Iraq served multiple tours, some in well-secured bases in times of comparative quiet, others facing improvised explosive devices on the roads, mortar and rocket attacks on their positions, and firefights.
Maine StatePosted by
The Associated Press

Fewer than 20,000 Mainers age 70 and older still need shots

PORTLAND, Maine (AP) — The number of Maine residents who are age 70 or older and haven’t had their final dose of coronavirus vaccine has fallen below 20,000. Maine has one of the oldest median ages in the country at about 45. The state, like most, prioritized getting coronavirus vaccines to older residents when they first became available.

Comments / 0

Community Policy