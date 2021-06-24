Movers and Shakers Week Ending 06.25.21
Denver Housing Authority Announces Keo Frazier as the New Director of Communications and Public Affairs. Denver Housing Authority (DHA) announced Keo Frazier as the new director of communications and public affairs. Frazier will serve on the executive leadership team working closely with Executive Director David Nisivoccia, to align the strategic path and organizational message with the City and County of Denver, and to be thoughtful with how the DHA brand is communicated internally and externally.milehighcre.com
