Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Health

Jvion's Clinical AI Wins Globee® in the 16th Annual 2021 IT World Awards®

By PRWeb
SFGate
 18 days ago

Cover picture for the articleATLANTA (PRWEB) June 24, 2021. Jvion, a leader in clinical artificial intelligence (AI), announced today that The Globee® Awards, organizers of world’s premier business awards programs and business ranking lists, has named Jvion a winner in the 16th Annual 2021 IT World Awards®. These prestigious global awards recognize information technology and cyber security vendors with advanced, ground-breaking products, solutions, and services that are helping set the bar higher for others in all areas of technology.

www.sfgate.com

Comments / 0

IN THIS ARTICLE
#Global Awards#Ai#Prweb#Ai Core#The Globee Awards#Msis#Information Technology#Core#Security World Awards#American
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Health
News Break
Technology
News Break
FEMA
Related
IndustrySFGate

POWERHOME SOLAR Wins 6 GLOBEE Honors at the 8th Annual 2021 Sales and Customer Service Excellence Awards

POWERHOME SOLAR named Grand Globee Winner as one of 5 most awarded companies. POWERHOME SOLAR, a leading provider of solar panel installation and energy efficiency services, has been named a Grand Award winner and has earned 6 Gold honors in the 8th Annual 2021 Sales and Customer Service Excellence Awards. These prestigious global awards recognize achievements in sales, service, support, and business development from all over the world.
SoftwarePosted by
TheStreet

ArmorCode Wins Gold Globee® Award For Security Software Innovation In The 2021 Golden Bridge Business And Innovation Awards

PALO ALTO, Calif., June 30, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- ArmorCode, the Silicon Valley startup delivering application security at the speed of DevOps, today announced that The Globee ® Awards, organizers of the world's premier business awards programs and business ranking lists, has named the company a winner in the 13th Annual 2021 Golden Bridge Business and Innovation Awards. ArmorCode was recognized for security software innovation and received the Gold Globee ® in this category.
RetailTimes Union

Tr3Dent Earns Top Recognition for its End-to-End Strategic Planning Platform, Transformation Accelerator, at the 16th Annual 2021 IT World Awards®

GALWAY, Ireland (PRWEB) June 28, 2021. Tr3Dent, the leading global provider of an intuitive, end-to-end strategic planning platform that empowers digital transformation, today announced that its Transformation Accelerator platform won a gold Globee® award in the enterprise agile planning tools category at the 16th Annual 2021 IT World Awards®. In receiving this award, Transformation Accelerator is recognized for its proven success in empowering organizations to intelligently transform ecosystems and business models to identify new revenue streams, drive significant growth, enhance customer experience and improve productivity.
EconomyHouston Chronicle

Makers Nutrition Wins Grand in the 2021 Globee® Sales and Customer Service Excellence Awards

Makers Nutrition named Grand winner in the 8th Annual Sales and Customer Service Excellence Awards. The Globee® Awards, organizers of the world’s premier business awards programs and business ranking lists, has named Founder and CEO Jason Provenzano and his team winners in the 8th Annual 2021 Sales and Customer Service Excellence Awards. These prestigious awards recognize global achievements in sales, service, support, and business development.
TechnologyPosted by
The Associated Press

Sisense Wins Prestigious Ventana 14th Annual Digital Innovation Award for Analytics

NEW YORK--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Jun 30, 2021-- Sisense, the leading AI-driven platform for infusing analytics everywhere, today announced that Sisense Fusion Analytics has been selected as the winner of Ventana Research’s 14 th Annual Digital Innovation Award. This press release features multimedia. View the full release here: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20210630005748/en/. (Graphic: Business Wire) Sisense...
BusinessTimes Union

PandoLogic Sales Executive Jason Putnam Wins Golden Bridge Globee® Award

NEW YORK (PRWEB) July 01, 2021. PandoLogic, the hire intelligence company and world’s leading provider of programmatic job advertising, announced today that its senior vice president of Sales, Jason Putnam, was a Globee® Award winner in the 13th Annual 2021 Golden Bridge Business and Innovation Awards. The coveted annual Golden...
TechnologyPosted by
TheStreet

Expert.ai Wins "Digital Technology" Category In Ventana Research's 14th Annual Digital Innovation Awards

BOSTON, June 30, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Expert.ai (EXAI:IM), the premier artificial intelligence (AI) platform for language understanding, has won the "Digital Technology" category in Ventana Research's 14 th Annual Digital Innovation Awards. The prestigious honors recognize trailblazing vendors that contribute advancements in technology, drive change and increase value for organizations worldwide. Recipients were announced today by Ventana Research , the most authoritative and respected benchmark business technology research and advisory services firm.
Technologymartechseries.com

Cinemo Wins Prestigious ABC Award 2021 – the World of Mobility

Cinemo, a global leader in high performance and automotive grade multimedia playback, streaming, media management, connectivity, and cloud middleware, has announced that its Cinemo Play Anywhere solution has been selected for an esteemed ABC Award – The World of Mobility, by the German Design Council in the Automotive Brand Contest 2021.
Educationgatech.edu

The ANAK Society's Annual Award Honors Leaders at Tech Making a Change

The question of what the ANAK Society is has lingered since the group’s inception in 1908. The society’s membership process is a secret, and its website offers minimal information. (Fun fact: new members used to find out they’d been selected by a tap on the shoulder during interfraternity council dances.)
HealthHealthcare IT News

Leveraging analytics to improve connected medication management process efficiencies

HIMSS Market Intelligence conducted two benchmarking studies, late 2019 and a follow-up late 2020, sponsored by BD, to explore how connected medication management is transforming medication management overall. The results of the 2020 survey* titled Transforming Medication Management: Insights on Connected Medication Management made it clear that the 50% of hospitals and health systems that were classified in the lowest two categories on a 1 to 4 scale that measures connected medication management performance could benefit from focusing on making improvements to process efficiencies.1.
Technologymartechseries.com

Lightspin Wins Gold for Cloud/Saas Start up of the Year in 2021 Globee Awards

Lightspin, the next-generation cloud security platform, announced that they have been named a Gold Globee winner for the Security Cloud/Saas Start-up of the Year category in the 13th Annual 2021 Golden Bridge Business and Innovation Awards. Marketing Technology News: Vericast Survey: How Deals Play a Role in Return to Pre-Pandemic...
Healthhealthleadersmedia.com

New Research-Backed Clinical AI Platform Launches

Bayesian Health, an AI and machine learning platform, launched Monday with an accompanying study revealing faster recognition and treatment times for patients. — A new clinical AI platform launched Monday with the goal of helping "physicians make the best care decisions, faster." Bayesian Health launched alongside an adoption and utilization...
TechnologyHouston Chronicle

Link Labs' AirFinder OnSite IoT Asset Tracking Platform Wins IoT Evolution World's 2021 IoT Product of the Year Award

ANNAPOLIS, Md. (PRWEB) July 07, 2021. Link Labs, a leading provider of an end-to-end IoT platform for locating, managing and monitoring equipment, supplies and assets anywhere at any time, today announced its AirFinder OnSiteTM IoT asset tracking platform is a winner of the 2021 IoT Product of the Year Award presented by IoT Evolution World. The first enterprise IoT platform to achieve accuracy at the sub-meter level -- to within an arm’s length -- AirFinder OnSite makes it possible for companies of all sizes to track thousands to millions of high-value assets in campus-based environments with an unprecedented high degree of accuracy, unmatched power efficiency and affordable cost.
Healthhealthcareittoday.com

The #1 Clinical Communication System Requirement

In a recent clinical communications survey we did of the Healthcare IT Today community sponsored by Halo Health, we found some really fascinating insights into how healthcare organizations look at their clinical communication systems. We had over 140 healthcare leaders respond to the survey and had a nice mix of large, medium, and small organizations take part in the survey.
Businessdallassun.com

Futuris Company Completes Acquisition of Health HR Inc.

Acquisition Marks Entrance Into Medical Staffing Vertical. FAIRFAX, VA / ACCESSWIRE / July 12, 2021 / Futuris Company (OTC PINK:FTRS) a Human Capital Management (HCM) company focused on HCM Staffing, Consulting and Tech Services, has successfully completed the acquisition of Health HR Inc. Health HR (HHR) is a South Florida...
BusinessStamford Advocate

Mytonomy Raises $25 Million Series B Funding to Transform Patient Engagement: Level Equity leads Mytonomy's Series B raise taking a minority stake to support hyper-growth

BETHESDA, Md. (PRWEB) July 12, 2021. Mytonomy, the leading enterprise Software as a Service (SaaS) solution for video-based patient engagement, today announced that it has closed $25 million in Series B funding led by Level Equity, who has taken a minority ownership stake in the company. Based in New York, NY and San Francisco, CA, Level Equity is a growth equity firm focused on providing capital to rapidly growing software and internet companies. The firm manages over $2.7 billion across a series of long-term committed investment partnerships.
Public HealthGovernment Technology

World Health Organization Releases AI Guidelines for Health

The World Health Organization (WHO) recently released a report presenting guidance around the ethical use of artificial intelligence (AI) in the health sector. The lack of a general consensus for ethical use of AI has sparked debate among those in the industry, with some raising concerns about the implications of this technology. This has led to organizations seeking to offer their own solutions, such as the National Institute of Standards and Technology’s recent proposal to reduce bias in the use of AI.
Public HealthPosted by
Best Life

If You Did This After Your First Shot, You're at Risk for the Delta Variant

We have highly effective COVID-19 vaccines to thank for bringing infections down to their lowest levels since the pandemic began. Now, the highly contagious Delta variant is posing a new threat as it spreads as the dominant strain of the virus in the U.S., leading health officials to urge those who are unvaccinated to get their shots as soon a possible. But a new study is warning that if you did this one thing after getting your first shot of the COVID vaccine, you could be at serious risk for catching the Delta variant. Read on to see what the latest research has found.

Comments / 0

Community Policy