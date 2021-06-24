Cancel
Business

Mike Decker Joins Ordway as Vice President of Sales

By PRWeb
SFGate
 18 days ago

Billing and Revenue Automation Provider Continues to Expand Management Team with New Go-to-Market Leader. Ordway, the billing and revenue automation platform for scaling companies, announced today that it continues to expand its leadership team with the addition of Mike Decker as the new Vice President of Sales. Mike brings extensive experience building, scaling, and optimizing high-performance teams with prior leadership roles at multiple SaaS and cloud providers. He is the second executive added to the leadership team in recent months along with Subbu Venkiteswaran, who joined earlier in the year as the Senior Vice President of Product and Engineering.

#Sales Management#Design#Saas#Product And Engineering#Appdefense#Vmware#Carbon Black#Eastern#Erp#Gaap Ifrs
