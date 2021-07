Concentric Inc., a leading vendor of intelligent AI-based solutions for protecting business-critical data, announced that The Globee Awards, organizers of the world’s premier business awards programs and business ranking lists, has awarded Concentric a Gold Globee Award as the Top Startup of the Year in the 16th Annual IT World Awards® program. These prestigious global awards recognize information technology and cyber security vendors with advanced, ground-breaking products, solutions, and services that are helping set the bar higher for others in all areas of technology and cyber security. Concentric was honored with its Startup of the Year Gold Globee Award in the Security Software awards category.