From Medical Learning to MedLearn Media: 30 years of growth and innovation
ST. PAUL, Minn. (PRWEB) June 24, 2021. In 1991 Mike Rogge followed through on his vision of a consulting firm that would offer healthcare organizations a faster, more efficient way to audit their coding, billing and regulatory compliance. The result was first, Medical Resources, Inc, then Medical Learning (MedLearn), Inc., a company that grew and evolved into what is now known as MedLearn Media with its three distinct brands: MedLearn Publishing, ICD10monitor and RACmonitor.www.sfgate.com
