UPSTACK Acquires Enterprise Network Consulting Firm PacTech Partners
Owner Chris Wright Joins Cloud and Internet Infrastructure Platform as Partner and Managing Director. UPSTACK, a profitable, fast-growing platform that transforms the buying experience for businesses seeking cloud and internet infrastructure solutions, announced today that it has acquired PacTech Partners, a network and communications consulting firm serving large enterprises. Terms of the transaction were not disclosed.www.sfgate.com
Comments / 0