Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Economy

Community Associations Institute (CAI) New Jersey Recognizes FirstService Residential-Managed Regency at Monroe Board

By PRWeb
SFGate
 18 days ago

EATONTOWN, N.J. (PRWEB) June 24, 2021. FirstService Residential, the leading property management company in North America, announced that the New Jersey chapter of the Community Associations Institute (CAI-NJ) presented its Board of the Year 1,000+ Units award to Regency at Monroe, a 55 and better, lifestyle community comprised of single-family homes located in Monroe Township, New Jersey. The award was presented at the chapter’s annual awards celebration on June 24 to honor industry excellence.

www.sfgate.com

Comments / 0

RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
New Jersey State
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Arnold Palmer
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Firstservice#Cai#Regency#Prweb#Board Of The Year 1 000#U S Open#Condo Hoa#Cai National
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Economy
News Break
Politics
Related
Advocacyandnowuknow.com

Equitable Food Initiative Appoints David Cea as Workforce Development Specialist; Gretta Siebentritt Comments

WASHINGTON, DC - This week is starting off with a bang, as it's only Monday and Equitable Food Initiative (EFI) has already announced a new member joining its team. The certification organization revealed that it will be welcoming David Cea as its new Workforce Development Specialist, stepping in to help deliver comprehensive training to EFI’s leadership teams, provide supervisor training and orientation, and support workforce education.
Egg Harbor Township, NJphennd.org

Director of Community Impact and Innovation, Community FoodBank of New Jersey

The Community FoodBank of New Jersey (CFBNJ) is seeking a Director of Community Impact and Innovation to join our Network Relations team. The Director of Community Impact and Innovation is responsible for the overall strategic oversight and direction of all Network Partner functions with a focus on Atlantic, Cape May and Cumberland counties. This position directs the development and execution of support and services to the Foodbank’s Network Partners, supplies ongoing technical assistance and capacity building to Network Partners, and oversees effective communication between CFBNJ and the Network. This position reports to the Network Leader and is based in Egg Harbor Township, NJ.
Daytona Beach, FLSFGate

FirstService Residential, North America's property management leader, has been selected to provide property management services for Daytona Beach Ocean Towers

FirstService Residential, North America’s property management leader, has been selected to provide property management services for Daytona Beach Ocean Towers. Daytona Towers is a 16-story oceanfront condominium with 194 units, located in Daytona Beach, on the east coast of Central Florida. Daytona Beach is internationally known for its racing roots, hosting some of the largest motorsports events in the world including the Daytona 500, dubbed as the “Great American Race.” Set against balmy breezes and anchored by 23 miles of clean, hard-packed white sand, Daytona Beach is known as the World’s Most Famous Beach for the last 100 years.
Austin, TXHouston Chronicle

FirstService Residential Partners with Hunt on The Colony

AUSTIN, Texas (PRWEB) July 09, 2021. FirstService Residential, North America's leading community management company, is proud to partner with Hunt Companies in taking over management of their 2,300-acre master-planned community, The Colony. Situated between Bastrop and Austin, neighborhoods offering various amenities throughout the community far surpass any other new home communities nearby. Add to that the dozens of floor plans, styles and prices; the Colony has it all.
Real EstateSFGate

FirstService Residential Announces Expanded Role for MidAtlantic Leader

Mark Bailey to Oversee Virginia Condo/Homeowner Association Communities. FirstService Residential, the leading property management company in North America, has promoted Mark Bailey, formerly a vice president, within its East Region. Bailey is now senior vice president of the condo/HOA communities the company services in Virginia. “This announcement is another advancement...
Philadelphia, PAPosted by
MyChesCo

FirstService Residential Signs Two New Management Contracts in Philadelphia

PHILADELPHIA, PA — FirstService Residential recently contracted to provide full-service property management services to two communities in Philadelphia. The company’s newest clients include 1706 Rittenhouse Square Condos and Friends Housing Cooperative. “We are thrilled to announce our new partnerships with 1706 Rittenhouse and Friends Housing Cooperative,” said Michael Mendillo, president,...
PoliticsUS News and World Report

The 15 Healthiest Communities in New Jersey

Ten of New Jersey's counties land in the top 500 of the 2021 Healthiest Communities rankings, including four that place in the top 100 overall and two that hold spots in the top 50. The fourth annual Healthiest Communities project from U.S. News assessed nearly 3,000 counties and county equivalents...
South River, NJPosted by
Hopewell Valley News

Community Bulletin Board: the Sentinel (for June 30)

The South River Police Department is reminding residents of its Unoccupied Residence Program. As part of this free program, South River residents can complete and submit a form to let officers know when a residence will be unoccupied. A police officer will check on the home as time permits during his or her normal patrol duties.
Lake Saint Louis, MOnewstime-mo.com

Letter from the Lake Saint Louis Community Association Board of Directors

As you know your Board of Directors, Finance Committee and other key committees have been working hard to ensure funds are available to maintain our community's assets. However, a recent study done by the Finance Committee indicates we have very real reasons to be concerned. Beginning next budget year, we will begin using some of our reserves and ultimately within 5 years we will have depleted them.
Fairmont, MNSentinel

Fairmont looks at housing project

FAIRMONT — Through a partnership of multiple organizations, Fairmont is looking at a unique affordable housing project. A $3,000 grant from the Southwest Regional Sustainable Development Partnership at the University of Minnesota was recently given to be used over the next year. “It’s a year for us to set the...
Daviess County, INWashington Times-Herald

Community Foundation recognizes service of board members

Five Board members were recognized at the most recent meeting of the Daviess County Community Foundation Board. • Cindy Mason was recognized for her service as Board president. • Tony Nonte was recognized for 3 years of service on the Board. During those years, Tony served on Nominating and Asset...
Jacksonville, FL904happyhour.com

Hyatt Regency Jacksonville recognizes contributions of U.S. Marine Corps

The City of Jacksonville proudly awarded a city council resolution to the United States Marine Corps on Monday, recognizing their contributions to a post COVID-19 economy. Since early January, the Hyatt Regency Jacksonville has been the site of Operation ROM, the United States Marine Corps’ Restriction of Movement recruiting mission. Many hotel employees who were out of work were brought back to Jacksonville as a result of the influx of recruits, providing a much needed surge within the tourism industry. The new recruits, referred to as “poolees'' by Colonel Riccoh Player, were instructed to stay at the Hyatt for a 14-day quarantine session. After this period, they were sent on to Parris Island, a main recruit training site in South Carolina.
Fort Walton Beach, FLhotelbusiness.com

Rockbridge, Driftwood Capital acquire Southern properties

Recent hotel transactions include Rockbridge adding a resort in the Florida Panhandle to its portfolio and Driftwood Capital taking ownership of a Hotel Indigo in Houston. Rockbridge has acquired the 331-room Island Resort in Fort Walton Beach, FL, located on 11 acres of real estate with 600 ft. of private beach. Rockbridge acquired the property from the original owner, who recently invested $20 million to fund extensive renovations of the resort in the Florida Panhandle.

Comments / 0

Community Policy