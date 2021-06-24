Relatives of Paraguay's first lady among the missing after building collapse in Florida

Rescue teams have located more people who were killed in the collapse of Champlain Towers South in Surfside, Florida, an Israeli commander told CNN. Col. Golan Vach, commander of the Israeli National Rescue Unit, said the bodies were discovered in the last 12 hours, after rescuers found tunnels in the midst of the destruction. “These tunnels that we found right now were almost the first to be big enough to enable people to stay between them. Most of the collapse is very, very tight. The collapse was major,” Vach said, adding that he has only a “very minor” hope that any more survivors of the collapse will be found. The death toll currently stands at 12, with 149 people still missing.