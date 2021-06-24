Cancel
Relatives of Paraguay's first lady among the missing after building collapse in Florida

By Sarah Dewberry
fox4now.com
 18 days ago

Cover picture for the articleSeveral family members related to Paraguay's First Lady Silvana López Moreira are missing after a 12-story condominium in Miami partially collapsed on Thursday. Paraguay’s Ministry of Foreign Affairs confirmed in a statement that they were monitoring the situation and added that six Paraguayans were missing, including Luis Pettengill, Sophia López Moreira, Lady Luna Villalba, and three children.

