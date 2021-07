It’s a foggy start as we’re starting out this new week. As you’re heading out the door, allow yourself some extra time to take it slow on your morning commute. It will be another rather cloudy day with rain chances rising as we head into the afternoon. Scattered showers and storms will develop as more instability builds into the area. Widely scattered showers and storms will dot the area by the lunch hour with the peak time for the most rain coverage occurring between 5 p.m. and 8 p.m. An isolated strong to severe storm can’t be ruled out. The main threat with these stronger storms will be damaging winds.