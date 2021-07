Today Marvel started things off with a bang and gave us our first official look at the new Spider-Man costumes from Spider-Man: No Way Home. I say costumes because like Far From Home, there will be multiple looks for the web-slinger in the film, with one being a new take on the classic red and blue and the other being a more stealth-style suit featuring black and gold. The new costumes can be seen in all their glory in the form of new Funko Pops and new Marvel Legends figures starting on the next slide, but we also get looks at a few other elements and characters too.