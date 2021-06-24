Cancel
Alachua County, FL

Flood Warning issued for Alachua by NWS

weather.gov
 18 days ago

Cover picture for the articleEffective: 2021-06-24 17:03:00 EDT Expires: 2021-06-24 18:30:00 EDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Moderate Certainty: Likely Instruction: Turn around, don`t drown when encountering flooded roads. Most flood deaths occur in vehicles. Please report observed flooding to local emergency services or law enforcement and request they pass this information to the National Weather Service when you can do so safely. Target Area: Alachua FLOOD WARNING REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 630 PM EDT THIS EVENING FOR CENTRAL ALACHUA COUNTY At 503 PM EDT, Doppler radar indicated slow moving thunderstorms with very heavy rainfall across the warned area. Between 1.5 and 2.5 inches of rain have fallen. Some locations that will experience flooding include Gainesville, Alachua, University Of Florida, Gainesville Airport, Newnans Lake, Orange Heights and Waldo. Additional rainfall amounts of 1 to 2 inches are possible in the warned area.

alerts.weather.gov
