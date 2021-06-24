Cancel
Scarlett Johansson Confirms What We Suspected All Along About Black Widow

By Nikki Munoz
The release of Marvel's "Black Widow" is just around the corner — on July 9, 2021, MCU fans will finally get to see a solo film for Natasha Romanoff, played by Scarlett Johansson. Set after the events of "Captain America: Civil War," with a dangerous conspiracy looming, Natasha must come to terms with her history as a spy and the relationships she left behind.

Movieswegotthiscovered.com

Black Widow Director Explains Why Natasha Didn’t Get An Avengers: Endgame Funeral

The Marvel Cinematic Universe’s first feature film in two years is dominating the cultural conversation, as you’d expect when the most successful franchise in history returns to the big screen after a two-year absence. Black Widow is an interesting mix of prequel, origin story, and expansion of the mythology all at once, paying off several major plot points and character beats in regards to Scarlett Johansson’s Natasha Romanoff.
Moviestheyoungfolks.com

‘Black Widow’ review: A vacant and thankless farewell to Scarlett Johansson’s Avenger

Operating as a disingenuous farewell to a character who’s been continuously shafted in the films she’s co-starred in, as well as a much more interesting look at who will be her replacement in the MCU, Black Widow works as long as viewers don’t think too hard on Marvel’s history with this Avenger. As an inconsequential spy thriller that gives Scarlett Johansson’s Natasha Romonoff—a.k.a Black Widow—the stage (kind of) she’s earned for over a decade since her on-screen debut in Iron Man 2, the story sets itself after the events of Captain America: Civil War and tries its hardest to come up with a justification for its own existence.
MoviesComicBook

Marvel’s Black Widow Director and David Harbour Want a Red Guardian Movie

Black Widow director Cate Shortland and actor David Harbour hope Alexei Shostakov gets his glory in a Red Guardian movie from Marvel Studios. Spoiler warning for Marvel's Black Widow. Taking place in 2016, just after Captain America: Civil War and before Avengers: Infinity War, Marvel's latest reunites super-spy Natasha Romanoff (Scarlett Johansson) with her family from before the Avengers: Alexei, Melina Vostokoff (Rachel Weisz), and Yelena Belova (Florence Pugh). Black Widow ends with a fugitive Natasha splitting off from her Russian family after defeating Dreykov (Ray Winstone) and bringing down the Red Room, leaving audiences to wonder what becomes of Alexei nearly a decade later in the present-day Marvel Cinematic Universe.
Movieswegotthiscovered.com

Kevin Feige Explains Why Black Widow Had To Be A Prequel

If the overwhelmingly positive buzz on social media and promise of huge box office numbers are any indication, then Marvel Cinematic Universe fans are more than happy now that the wait for Black Widow is finally over. Of course, it comes tinged with sadness given that Scarlett Johansson’s Natasha Romanoff is dead in the main timeline, but at least the actress got to bow out by finally getting that solo movie.
MoviesThe Eagle-Tribune

Movie review: Avengers spy finds her family in 'Black Widow'

Ever since Natasha Romanoff (Scarlett Johansson), better known as Black Widow, kickboxed her way into the Marvel Cinematic Universe, fans have been clamoring for a stand-alone movie, and for good reason. She’s astonishingly lethal but also incredibly human, with a dark and mysterious backstory as a highly trained Soviet assassin.
TV Seriesbleedingcool.com

Black Widow Could've Been Disney+'s Marvel's Agents of S.H.I.E.L.D.

There are few screw-ups Marvel has done since the rollout of its cinematic universe. Most can be seen on the TV side despite the recent success of its shows on Disney+. Aside from Inhumans, TV could have done so much more from the studio's deal with Netflix that saw some of the streamer's most popular shows in the Defenders universe come to premature ends and all too brief runs from The Runaways, Cloak & Dagger, and Agent Carter. I would even argue the protectiveness of their biggest heroes sabotaged the potential the ABC series Marvel's Agents of S.H.I.E.L.D. could have been. This brings me to the subject at hand Black Widow, the first MCU-pandemic theatrical release of Phase IV, which is no matter how anyone spins the release, too little too late for the character.
MoviesMining Journal

For Johansson, fans, ‘Black Widow’ is a decade in the making

Scarlett Johansson has had quite a bit of time to think about a “Black Widow” movie. After all, she’s played the character in seven movies spanning 10 years. Yet unlike many of her fellow Avengers who got grand introductions in movies and sequels bearing their names on the marquee, she built the enigmatic Natasha Romanoff as a sideline scene stealer beginning with her introduction in 2010’s “Iron Man 2” through her exit in “Avengers: Endgame.”
MoviesPosted by
Entertainment Weekly

Scarlett Johansson, Florence Pugh and more Black Widow stars discuss their favorite spoilers

Warning: This article contains spoilers for Black Widow. After a long and winding delay, Natasha Romanoff has finally gone on her final mission. Scarlett Johansson's solo Marvel film Black Widow is now playing in theaters and on Disney+, and if you've already seen the hilarious and poignant spy thriller with a surprising family twist, then you're in the right place because we're talking spoilers!
Movies/Film

‘Black Widow’ Spoiler Review: The Marvel Movie Most Hampered by Being in the MCU

Let’s make this clear right from the start: Black Widow certainly owes its apparent success (not to mention its very existence) to director Cate Shortland, writers Eric Pearson, Jac Schaeffer, and Ned Benson, and their armies of cast and crew. But most importantly, and this might be terribly controversial to say, it comes down to the Marvel Cinematic Universe at large.
Moviesmarketresearchtelecast.com

Criticism of Black Widow, a character who deserved more

I wanted to see the Marvel Studios logo again on the big screen, and to hear that fanfare that usually accompanies the Marvel Cinematic Universe through a chord sound system. I wanted to sit in the armchair ready to enjoy the past of Black Widow. The predisposition was positive, although not excessively, I tend to be realistic in terms of expectations. Also, my rings do not fall off, the cinema popcorn I like it like the most, and I am one of those who think that the cards are better for the clubs. That is, yesterday I did not go to the cinema expecting to find a great Marvel movie, not even one that we could place in the second division of your video library. Yesterday I walked into the room expecting to find one of those low-profile films that, without having a budget at the level of the company’s great productions, aspire to make you have an entertaining time and a little more. Despite this, I came away with the feeling that I had enjoyed more of any of the three series released to date than the tape at hand. Worrying.
Moviesnewsbrig.com

Black Widow: From Robert Downey Jr’s Cameo to Taskmaster Reveal, 5 Pre-Release Rumours Busted About the New Scarlett Johansson-Starrer (LatestLY Exclusive)

Black Widow just had its release on July 9 after a year-long worth of delays. The movie sees the return of Scarlett Johansson in the final appearance of the titular character and follows her journey between Captain America: Civil War and Avengers: Infinity War. It sees Natasha Romanoff on the run and how she has to confront a conspiracy that is tied to her past. She is joined by Yelena Belova played by Florence Pough, The Red Guardian played by David Harbour and Melina Vostokoff played by Rachel Weisz. Black Widow Box Office Collection: Scarlett Johansson’s Marvel Movie Beats F9; Earns $80 Mn In North America In The Opening Weekend.

