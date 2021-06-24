Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Dallas, TX

A Store Visit with David Pidgeon of Starpower

By Tom Samiljan
Dealerscope
 18 days ago

Cover picture for the articleThis “Retail on the Run” Q&A with David Pidgeon, the Co-Founder, President, and CEO of Dallas’s Starpower, also ran in the June 2021 issue of Dealerscope. The original concept when we started our first store here in Dallas in 1995 was to be better than a Circuit City or Best Buy — to be a step up from them, with more knowledgeable people and nicer product lines. We weren’t necessarily higher end, but our focus even back then was to give our customers more service than what they were used to. But that isn’t who we ended up being. As Starpower evolved, we discovered that people didn’t just want better equipment and better service, they wanted the whole package — the service, the installation, and so we started developing the capacity to handle larger and larger orders.

dealerscope.com
What are your thoughts?
Post
Community Policy
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Local
Texas Business
City
Dallas, TX
City
Southlake, TX
Dallas, TX
Business
City
Victoria, TX
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Dirk Nowitzki
Person
Pierce Brosnan
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Advertising#Run#The Co Founder#Sony#Addison Prestonwood#Scottsdale Phoenix#Ed Kellum Son#Knox Starpower#Cedia#Abercrombie Fitch#Secret
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Retail
News Break
Economy
News Break
Customer Service
News Break
Celebrities
Related
POTUSPosted by
The Associated Press

Mystery grows with key suspect in Haiti president killing

PORT-AU-PRINCE, Haiti (AP) — A physician. A church pastor. A failed Florida businessman who filed for bankruptcy. New details that have emerged about a man considered a key player in the killing of Haiti’s president deepened the mystery over the assassination that shocked this nation of more than 11 million people as it faces an uncertain future.
Michigan StatePosted by
CNN

Judge grills lawyers on thin election fraud claims at Michigan hearing on possible sanctions

(CNN) — A judge in Michigan pinned down lawyers in a marathon video court hearing Monday on whether they had done due diligence before filing election fraud claims in federal court in November. The grilling came in a hearing over whether the Trump-supporting lawyers should be penalized -- with the possible consequence of losing their law licenses -- following their lawsuit to overturn the results of the 2020 presidential election.
PharmaceuticalsPosted by
Reuters

U.S. officials say fully vaccinated don't need booster

WASHINGTON, July 12 (Reuters) - U.S. health officials, after meeting with vaccine maker Pfizer PFE.N>, reiterated on Monday that Americans who have been fully vaccinated do not need to get a booster shot, a spokesperson for the Health and Human Services Department said. Pfizer said last week it planned to...

Comments / 0

Community Policy