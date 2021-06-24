A Store Visit with David Pidgeon of Starpower

This “Retail on the Run” Q&A with David Pidgeon, the Co-Founder, President, and CEO of Dallas’s Starpower, also ran in the June 2021 issue of Dealerscope. The original concept when we started our first store here in Dallas in 1995 was to be better than a Circuit City or Best Buy — to be a step up from them, with more knowledgeable people and nicer product lines. We weren’t necessarily higher end, but our focus even back then was to give our customers more service than what they were used to. But that isn’t who we ended up being. As Starpower evolved, we discovered that people didn’t just want better equipment and better service, they wanted the whole package — the service, the installation, and so we started developing the capacity to handle larger and larger orders.