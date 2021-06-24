‘Married to Medicine’ Brings in Lowest Ratings Ever for a Season Finale

Dr. Contessa Metcalfe has been clashing with Dr. Scott Metcalfe. “Married to Medicine” star Dr. Contessa Metcalfe has hit another rough patch in her marriage. Dr. Scott Metcalfe finally came around on Contessa going to graduate school, however, Contessa now feels as if their connection hasn’t been what it needs to be. So she suggested that they go to therapy together so they can hash out their issues with a neutral source. Interestingly enough, Scott wasn’t sold on doing this. And even bringing therapy up to Scott would frustrate him. So Contessa decided to back off of the suggestion and they proceeded to open up an office together despite the tension.