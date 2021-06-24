‘Married to Medicine’ Brings in Lowest Ratings Ever for a Season Finale
"Married to Medicine" became a hit pretty fast. "Married to Medicine" started off with a bang during the first season. While viewers were still getting to know the cast of doctors and doctors' wives, they already had their own histories and connections with one another. So it didn't take long for things to go left between the women. In fact, the biggest feud that took place that season was between Toya Bush-Harris and Mariah Huq. Mariah took issue with Toya telling people that her daughter was not Dr. Aydin Huq's biological child. As tensions flared, Mariah and Toya got into a physical altercation at Kari Wells' party.
