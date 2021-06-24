Flood Warning issued for Bradford by NWS

Effective: 2021-06-25 02:00:00 EDT Expires: 2021-06-25 14:00:00 EDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Moderate Certainty: Likely Instruction: Turn around, don`t drown when encountering flooded roads. Most flood deaths occur in vehicles. Target Area: Bradford The National Weather Service in Jacksonville has issued a * Flood Warning for Central Alachua County in northern Florida Central Bradford County in northern Florida * Until 630 PM EDT. * At 423 PM EDT, Doppler radar indicated heavy rain due to thunderstorms. Flooding is ongoing or expected to begin shortly in the warned area. Between 1.5 and 2.5 inches of rain have fallen. * Some locations that will experience flooding include Gainesville, Starke, Alachua, Gainesville Airport, University Of Florida, Newnans Lake, Orange Heights, Sampson, Waldo, Hampton, La Crosse and Brooker. Additional rainfall amounts of 1 to 3 inches are possible in the warned area.