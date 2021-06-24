Business booms for a direct primary care practice that provides personalized health care.
Dr. Alex Lickerman averages 10 calls per day from patients who pay a flat monthly fee for 24/7 access to personalized medical care. But over the course of two days in February 2020—with less than two dozen confirmed COVID-19 cases in the U.S.—the chief medical officer of Chicago-based ImagineMD fielded 70 calls from patients asking about the mysterious new virus circulating worldwide.
