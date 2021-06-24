Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Chicago, IL

Business booms for a direct primary care practice that provides personalized health care.

By June 25
Crain's Chicago Business
 18 days ago

Cover picture for the articleDr. Alex Lickerman averages 10 calls per day from patients who pay a flat monthly fee for 24/7 access to personalized medical care. But over the course of two days in February 2020—with less than two dozen confirmed COVID-19 cases in the U.S.—the chief medical officer of Chicago-based ImagineMD fielded 70 calls from patients asking about the mysterious new virus circulating worldwide.

www.chicagobusiness.com

Comments / 0

RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Local
Illinois Health
City
Chicago, IL
City
Rockford, IL
City
Bloomingdale, IL
Chicago, IL
Health
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Health Care System#Commercial Real Estate#Direct Primary Care#New Areas#Covid
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Health
News Break
Health Services
News Break
Real Estate
Related
Presidential ElectionCNN

The latest on voting rights in the US

More than a dozen states have enacted 28 new laws since the 2020 election that restrict ballot access. State lawmakers have enacted nearly 30 laws since the 2020 election that restrict ballot access, according to a new tally as of June 21 by the Brennan Center for Justice at the New York University School of Law.
Michigan StatePosted by
CNN

Judge grills lawyers on thin election fraud claims at Michigan hearing on possible sanctions

(CNN) — A judge in Michigan pinned down lawyers in a marathon video court hearing Monday on whether they had done due diligence before filing election fraud claims in federal court in November. The grilling came in a hearing over whether the Trump-supporting lawyers should be penalized -- with the possible consequence of losing their law licenses -- following their lawsuit to overturn the results of the 2020 presidential election.

Comments / 0

Community Policy