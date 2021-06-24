Sam And Twitch Release Date, Cast And Plot - What We Know So Far
If you're outside of the comic book scene, it's an easy mistake to chalk the entire industry up to the rivalry between Marvel and DC (along with those peculiar Japanese comics that read right to left). However, there's actually quite a few comic book publications that have seen success over the years. One such company is Image Comics, who occupy the #3 spot in terms of American comic publication. They, like Marvel and DC, have their own cast of characters that share a universe. However, few (if any) of Image's properties are as popular or influential as "Spawn."www.looper.com