Drake Bell Pleads Guilty To Attempted Child Endangerment Charges

By Madeline Hoverkamp
 18 days ago
Cover picture for the article

In a virtual court hearing on Wednesday, Drake Bell, former star of Nickelodeon show Drake & Josh, agreed to a plea deal on felony and misdemeanor charges. Bell had initially pled not guilty to attempted child endangerment, a felony, and disseminating material harmful to children, a misdemeanor. The possibilities for sentencing now range from probation to two years in prison.

