Netflix renews ‘The Upshaws’ starring Kim Fields for second season

HBO said in a statement to Deadline that the network isn’t moving forward with the second season of Lovecraft Country. The strong viewership and dedicated fans didn’t guarantee a renewal, but so many were certain a season two was coming. Even showrunner Misha Green (co-creator of WGN’s Underground) was convinced she had it in the bag because she’s expressed her vision for what a second season would look like. “I envision a second season that carries on the spirit of Matt Ruff’s novel by continuing to reclaim the genre storytelling space that people of color have typically been left out of.”