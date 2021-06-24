Cancel
Atlanta, GA

Netflix renews ‘The Upshaws’ starring Kim Fields for second season

By Rodney Ho
The Atlanta Journal-Constitution
 18 days ago
Mike Epps and Wanda Sykes are also part of the cast of the sitcom. Netflix has renewed “The Upshaws,” a sitcom starring Mike Epps, Wanda Sykes and Atlanta’s Kim Fields. The streaming service has given the show 16 episodes, split into batches of eight. The first season ran 10 episodes.

