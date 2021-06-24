Cancel
Energy Industry

Light-harvesting nanoparticle catalysts show promise in quest for renewable carbon-based fuels

By University of Illinois at Urbana-Champaign
Phys.org
 18 days ago

Cover picture for the articleResearchers report that small quantities of useful molecules such as hydrocarbons are produced when carbon dioxide and water react in the presence of light and a silver nanoparticle catalyst. Their validation study—made possible through the use of a high-resolution analytical technique—could pave the way for CO2-reduction technologies that allow industrial-scale production of renewable carbon-based fuels.

