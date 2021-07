It’s no secret that people die every day, but over the last couple of years, it seems like loss has become even more prevalent. Recently, hip-hop has had to say goodbye to another figure that has helped grow the genre. Trevor Thomas, better known as DJ Skeletor, passed away June 21, 2021. He was just 50 years old. For those who aren’t familiar with DJ Skeletor, he began his career in radio in the late 1980s and is best known for working with Wendy Williams. DJ Skeletor was portrayed by Josh Ssetuba in the 2021 biopic, Wendy Williams: The Movie.