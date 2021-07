At a morning ceremony on Monday, June 28, Col. Timothy Curry, was welcomed as the newly-appointed commander of Grand Forks Air Force Base. Curry is the second commander of the base since it was re-designated as the 319th Reconnaissance Wing from the 319th Air Base, two years ago Monday. Curry thanked previous commander Col. Cameron Pringle, and Lt. Gen. Timothy Haugh, commander of the 16th Air Force, as well as federal and local leaders, for the work they have done to support the new reconnaissance mission.