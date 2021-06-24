Cancel
Freeport, IL

In Brief: Rock River Valley

Freeport Journal Standard
 18 days ago

Cover picture for the articleMOUNT CARROLL — Timber Lake Playhouse, 8215 Black Oak Road, will feature “The 25th Annual Putnam County Spelling Bee” at 7:30 p.m. Thursdays and Fridays and at 2 p.m. Saturdays July 1-11. The show is a comedy that follows six students competing in a spelling bee. It is directed by Natalie Novacek, a freelance director based in Minneapolis. She received her Master of Fine Arts degree in directing from the University of Texas at Austin and her Bachelor of Arts degree in theater arts from Minnesota State University Moorhead.

