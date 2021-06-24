Cancel
UPSTACK Acquires Enterprise Network Consulting Firm PacTech Partners

By PRWeb
Middletown Press
 18 days ago

Owner Chris Wright Joins Cloud and Internet Infrastructure Platform as Partner and Managing Director. UPSTACK, a profitable, fast-growing platform that transforms the buying experience for businesses seeking cloud and internet infrastructure solutions, announced today that it has acquired PacTech Partners, a network and communications consulting firm serving large enterprises. Terms of the transaction were not disclosed.

www.middletownpress.com

