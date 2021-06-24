UPSTACK Acquires Enterprise Network Consulting Firm PacTech Partners

TOWN OF GENESEE — On Tuesday, Generac Holdings Inc. acquired Chilicon Power, LLC , a company that specializes in technology used in the solar market. Based in California, Chilicon is a designer and provider of grid-interactive microinverter and monitoring solutions for the solar market. According to the announcement, the deal further positions Town of Genesee-based Generac as a leader in the residential energy technology market and dramatically increases its total addressable market opportunity.