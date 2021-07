Those tall, sturdy grasses waving in the wind along the Lake Michigan shoreline at the south end of Pennoyer Park are coming down. According to a city report, phragmites (pronounced FRAG-MY-TEEZ), as they are known, can be found in “disturbed” areas or roadside ditches throughout Wisconsin and are an invasive species of Eurasian grass often standing as tall as sweet corn grown in farm fields. As such, they have taken over a portion of the park’s specialized “infiltration basin,” constructed to filter water runoff and sediments. The basin is located south of the playgrounds and tennis courts at the bend on Kennedy Drive.