AAPI Care Fair SF + Free Self-Defense Classes (Portsmouth Suare)

funcheap.com
 19 days ago

Cover picture for the articleAAPI Care Fair SF is an all-encompassing event for healing and celebration, organized in hopes to create a more long-term and holistic solution to problems facing the AAPI community. AAPI Care Fair SF will offer free self-defense devices, self-defense demonstrations, a take-home-a-plant workshop, guided meditation, a stress management workshop, and more vital community resources. While all attendees are welcome, free items and services will prioritize AAPI folks who are elderly, low income, essential workers, sex workers, and LGBTQIA+.

