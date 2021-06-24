East Kentucky Ballhawks on a roll

The East Kentucky Ballhawks travel baseball teams competed in the East Tennessee State Championship at Tri Cities, TN on June 5 & 6, 2021. The Ballhawks expanded to field teams in 5 different age divisions representing Eastern Kentucky with kids from Floyd, Johnson, Lawrence, Magoffin, Martin and Pike Counties. Several of these teams had a great weekend in Tri Cities, TN in the 7u, 9u, 10u, 11u and 12u divisions. Representing Magoffin County were Brantley Bailey on the 7u Ballhawks team, Jackson Hoskins and Peyton Howard on the 9u Ballhawks team, Aden Montgomery and Evan Reed on the 11u Ballhawks team. Pictured are the 11u Ballhawks that captured 1st place in the East Tennessee State Championship Silver Bracket Division. Pictured front left to right: Colton Hamilton, Jacob hackney, Lucas Stewart and Braydon Maines; back row left to right: Brayden Davis, Grayson Reed, Aden Montgomery, Jonah Hicks, Kruze Howell and Evan Reed. The 11u Ballhawks are coached by Robert Howell and Josh Hackney. This team is ranked 3rd in the state of Kentucky by Power Ranking. They will be playing in the Kentucky State Tournament in Elizabethtown, Kentucky June 10-13. Aden Montgomery hit his first Grand Slam in the Championship Game on Sunday June 7, 2021.