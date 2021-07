HOLLAND — When rosters get posted for varsity sports teams, there's a stir about campus with all the hopefuls eager to see if they made the cut. In 2019, West Ottawa sophomore Michael Jonas found himself on the outside looking in. While many of his friends made the varsity squad, the five-foot-two Jonas was relegated to J.V. Two years later, the now 6-foot senior set a Panthers record for points in a single season in his only campaign on the varsity squad and is the Holland Sentinel boys lacrosse player of the year.