Sources say Good Samaritan in Olde Town Arvada shooting was killed by police
ARVADA, Colo. (KRDO) -- According to our Denver affiliate, the Good Samaritan that died in Monday's Olde Town Arvada shooting was shot by police. Sources confirmed to 9News an Arvada Police Officer shot 40-year-old Johnny Hurley. Additionally, one source said the First Judicial District Attorney, Alexis King, prevented Arvada police officials from disclosing any further details about the shooting beyond information related to Officer Gordon Beesley.krdo.com