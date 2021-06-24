WATCH: Tom Brady sings 'Hamilton' song with James Corden

Cancel
Cover picture for the articleBefore beginning his Super Bowl title defense with the Tampa Bay Buccaneers, Tom Brady is spending some time working on his golf game. The former New England Patriots quarterback is set to join forces with Phil Mickelson against Aaron Rodgers and Bryson DeChambeau in “The Match." To get ready for the event, Brady hit the course with "The Late Late Show" host James Corden.

