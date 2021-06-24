Renée Zellweger Reportedly Dating Christina Haack’s Ex-Husband Ant Anstead

Getty Images

It looks like Renée Zellweger has a new love in her life… Ant Anstead!

Sources tell TMZ that Renée, 52, met Ant, 42, earlier this month on the set of his Discovery+ show “Celebrity IOU Joyride.” Apparently, she stopped by the set to return some work boots, and the rest is history.

The show, a spin-off of the “Property Brothers” show “Celebrity IOU,” helps celebs gift loved ones with customized car transformations.

Ant is now single after finalizing his divorce from Christina Haack a few days ago.

TMZ reported details of the split, revealing they will share legal and physical custody of 1-year-old Hudson. The site added that it seems they worked out a division of assets on their own, and will not pay each other spousal support.

Christina and Ant started dating in October 2017, and tied the knot in a surprise winter wedding in December 2018. They welcomed son Hudson in September 2019.

Renée was previously married to Kenny Chesney, but they split in 2005. She was most recently linked to Doyle Bramhall II.