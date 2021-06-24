Cancel
Celebrities

The Truth About Meghan McCain & Tila Tequila's Relationship

By Bernadette Giacomazzo
One is the conservative daughter of a late senator and once presidential candidate. The other is a controversial reality star who first shot to fame thanks to MySpace. Yet, for a brief time in the early aughts, the friendship of Meghan McCain and Tila Tequila dominated the headlines. The two were frequently seen out and about together, frequenting all the paparazzi hot spots like Mr. Chow's and getting their faces splashed across TMZ's homepage.

Meghan McCain exits 'The View'

Washington [US], July 2 (ANI): Meghan McCain has announced her departure from her famous daytime chat show 'The View'. Meghan, who devoted more than four years to the talk show, made her exit official on Thursday and added that she will be staying through the end of July when the season ends, reported TMZ.
Celebritiesbleedingcool.com

Meghan McCain Announcing She's Leaving The View This Month: Report

After a day filled with a wide range of news breaks ranging from the just plain shi**y (Bill Cosby being let go over a handshake deal) to the just plain bizarre (a story about a duck we're still trying to wrap our brains around), it would appear Thursday is kicking off on either a good note or a sour one depending on your perspective. DailyMail.com is reporting exclusively (with follow-up from The Daily Beast) that Meghan McCain will be stepping down from ABC's The View, with Disney sources saying the announcement will come on today's show. "Meghan will announce her resignation on Thursday's show," a Disney source revealed to the media/news website. "We have tried to keep her, but she is adamant that now is the right time for her to leave,' the source continued. Please note: until McCain and/or the show make it official, we are still in the land of speculation so take with a decent-sized grain of salt.
CelebritiesTMZ.com

Meghan McCain's Leaving 'The View,' After Constant Fights

8:18 AM PT -- Meghan's made her exit official and added she's staying through the end of July when the season ends. Despite the very public feud with her cohosts ... Meghan was gracious in announcing her exit and complimented her cohosts by calling them "strong, brilliant, intelligent, incredible broadcasters" who "are the most talented women on all of television."
CelebritiesPosted by
The Independent

Joy Behar leaves fans of The View amused with reaction to Meghan McCain’s departure: ‘She is all of us’

People are expressing their amusement over Joy Behar’s reaction to Meghan McCain’s announcement that she will be exiting as a co-host on The View after four years.On Thursday, McCain, who reportedly still had two years remaining of her contract, announced her imminent departure from the talk-show on-air, where she revealed that it had been a difficult decision.After briefly touching on her reasons for leaving, and expressing her gratitude and appreciation of the show and her co-hosts, the outspoken conservative then told the other hosts and viewers: “And I will still be here another month, so if you guys want to...
Celebritiesfoxbangor.com

Meghan McCain’s Leaving ‘The View’ Amid Turmoil with Cohosts

Meghan McCain is leaving “The View,” and the reason why is absolutely because of a series of nasty back-and-forths with her cohosts … TMZ has confirmed. Sources tell TMZ … Meghan felt it was too hard for her being the only conservative voice on the show and it had become too challenging, as she felt she was getting ganged up on every day.
TV & VideosCourier News

Meghan McCain says she's quitting 'The View' in late July

NEW YORK (AP) — Meghan McCain, whose outspoken conservative views have frequently led to verbal fireworks and compelling television on ABC's “The View,” said Thursday that she is quitting the daytime talk show after four years. McCain, daughter of the late Arizona Sen. John McCain, announced on the air that...
CelebritiesInternational Business Times

Meghan McCain Net Worth: What’s Her Salary In ‘The View’?

Meghan McCain is leaving ABC's "The View" after the show's current season ends in late July. The TV personality was said to be earning an annual salary of $1 million in 2019. Meghan McCain has announced her decision to leave “The View” after serving as co-host on the ABC daytime talk show for four years. Here's how much she earned during her stint on “The View.”
New York City, NYTMZ.com

'The View' Cohost Sara Haines Hopes Meghan McCain's Replaced With GOPer

Sara Haines says "The View" should replace Meghan McCain with someone who shares her views ... i.e. another conservative. We got "The View" cohost leaving Thursday's taping in NYC just moments after Meghan announced she's leaving the show after 4 seasons. Sara, who BTW has great fashion taste, tells us it's her hope the show adds another panelist who brings diverse opinions.
Celebritieswomansday.com

Meghan McCain Reveals the Real Reason Why She's Leaving 'The View'

At the start of Thursday's show, Meghan McCain announced that she was leaving The View once the season wraps at the end of July. Rumors of Meghan's exit have been a constant throughout her four-season run, but now the conservative-leaning co-host is making things official. Her announcement follows years of speculation, dating back to 2019 when The Daily Beast reported that Meghan was feeling "emotionally drained, angry, and isolated" and like "a caged animal." But even though her quarrels with co-hosts make headlines, Meghan confirms that her decision has nothing to do with the other women on the panel; she's simply ready to move on.
CelebritiesPosted by
Shine My Crown

Whoopi Goldberg Reacts to Meghan McCain Leaving ‘The View’

Whoopi Goldberg was the definition of class when she wished Meghan McCain farewell after the Conservative daytime co-host announced her departure from the show. Goldberg and McCain’s clashes have gone viral more than a few times. And while Goldberg had to “woosah” openly on live television many a time, she says it was an “honor” to set across from McCain each morning.
CelebritiesPosted by
Primetimer

Meghan McCain's time on The View reveals the reality of across-the-aisle "friendships"

"There's a dark side to that viral meme of the stick-figure best friends, Sally, a Democrat, and Bob, a Republican, who are both presumably white," says Kylie Cheung. "The glorification of across-the-aisle friendships, which The View has tried to simulate with McCain as a co-host, ignores the toll these relationships can have on people of color, LGBTQ folks, women, immigrants, survivors, or, of course, people hailing from countries that have been devastated by U.S. military actions and imperialism. The reductive notion that politics is 'just' politics, and we can be friends with those who 'disagree' with us, doesn't apply to people who don't have the privilege of being able to treat politics as abstraction, rather than their everyday, oppressive realities. Politics isn't something those who are marginalized can just compartmentalize and neatly put aside for the comfort of those who are complicit in their oppression. The implosion of McCain's time on The View is the natural outcome of such a hackneyed sociopolitical experiment. It's the natural outcome of planting an unapologetically entitled and problematic white woman on a show to spar with or even argue against the humanity of her female co-hosts who generally know better. Now that McCain's time on the show nearing its end, it's worth revisiting her highlights to recognize just how harmful it was for ABC to platform her all these years." ALSO: McCain tweets about "always taking big risks, rolling the dice, and making unpredictable life and career choices."
CelebritiesPosted by
Best Life

Meghan McCain Says This Former "The View" Co-Host Helped Her Leave

Meghan McCain made headlines once again after Thursday's episode of The View—but this time, it wasn't for a controversial comment or a spat with her co-hosts. After nearly four years on the show, McCain announced she was leaving The View at the end of the current season, with only four more weeks remaining. The co-host said she relocated to Washington, D.C. with her husband Ben Domenech while pregnant with now 9-month-old daughter Liberty at the start of the pandemic at the recommendation of her doctor. The situation, she explained, changed "the way I am looking at life, the way I'm living my life, the way I want my life to look like" and now, she's looking to stay close to her and Domenech's family in the D.C. area.
CelebritiesPosted by
CinemaBlend

Following Meghan McCain’s Exit From The View, Debbie Matenopoulos Responds To Reports That She’ll Replace Her

The View merry-go-round of hosts sit down at its iconic table over its last 23 years on air. One might even argue that ever since Sherri Shepherd exited after Season 17 that the network hasn't been too successful in nailing down permanent hosts beyond Whoopi Goldberg and Joy Behar. Following Meghan McCain's announcement of her exit, many have been speculating that ABC will replace her with Debbie Matenopoulos, one of the original hosts of the show. Now, Matenopoulos has officially responded to those reports.

