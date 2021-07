There were about 70 people in attendance last Sabbath for a bittersweet experience at the Buckhannon Seventh-day Adventist Church. I am sure I am not the only one who had mixed feelings about losing a long beloved pastor and still happy to meet such a nice new pastor. It was the final sermon as pastor for Rick Cutright, who has been with us for 25 years of faithful, loving service. I praise the Lord that he will continue to live at his home in this area and I am sure there will be many opportunities for him to bring us another of his deeply studied and encouraging messages.