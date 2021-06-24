Cancel
Florida State

Relatives of Paraguay's first lady among the missing after building collapse in Florida

By Sarah Dewberry
3 News Now
 18 days ago

Cover picture for the articleSeveral family members related to Paraguay's First Lady Silvana López Moreira are missing after a 12-story condominium in Miami partially collapsed on Thursday. Paraguay’s Ministry of Foreign Affairs confirmed in a statement that they were monitoring the situation and added that six Paraguayans were missing, including Luis Pettengill, Sophia López Moreira, Lady Luna Villalba, and three children.

