Relatives of Paraguay's first lady among the missing after building collapse in Florida
Several family members related to Paraguay's First Lady Silvana López Moreira are missing after a 12-story condominium in Miami partially collapsed on Thursday. Paraguay's Ministry of Foreign Affairs confirmed in a statement that they were monitoring the situation and added that six Paraguayans were missing, including Luis Pettengill, Sophia López Moreira, Lady Luna Villalba, and three children.