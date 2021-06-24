Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Cass County, MN

Remains of man missing for three years found in Cass County

By Editorials
West Central Tribune
 18 days ago

Cover picture for the articlePEQUOT LAKES, Minn. — Human remains found in a heavily wooded area in Cass County have been identified as a Ham Lake, Minn., man missing since 2018. On Monday, June 7, the Cass County Sheriff's Office received a report that a survey crew had found human remains in a wooded area of Blind Lake Township, according to Sheriff Tom Burch. The remains were collected and taken to the Ramsey County Medical Examiner’s Office for examination.

www.wctrib.com
What are your thoughts?
Post
Community Policy
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Ham Lake, MN
Crime & Safety
City
Cass Lake, MN
Local
Minnesota Government
County
Cass County, MN
City
Ham Lake, MN
Cass County, MN
Crime & Safety
Local
Minnesota Crime & Safety
Ham Lake, MN
Government
City
Pequot Lakes, MN
Cass County, MN
Government
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Missing Person#Human Remains#Atv
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Public Safety
News Break
Politics
Related
Texas StatePosted by
The Hill

Texas Republicans rip Democratic walkout: 'It's not very Texan'

Texas Republicans hammered Democratic state lawmakers on Monday after they fled the state in an effort to derail a restrictive new voting measure in the GOP-controlled legislature. Top Republicans expressed frustration with the move, accusing Democrats of abandoning their responsibilities in Austin in order to jet off to Washington, D.C.,...
PharmaceuticalsPosted by
Reuters

U.S. officials say fully vaccinated don't need booster

WASHINGTON, July 12 (Reuters) - U.S. health officials, after meeting with vaccine maker Pfizer PFE.N>, reiterated on Monday that Americans who have been fully vaccinated do not need to get a booster shot, a spokesperson for the Health and Human Services Department said. Pfizer said last week it planned to...
Michigan StatePosted by
The Hill

Judge grills attorneys over suit challenging Michigan results

A federal judge grilled attorneys involved in a lawsuit that sought to overturn Michigan's election results during a hearing Monday over whether the lawyers should be sanctioned for their conduct in the case. U.S. District Court Judge Linda Parker posed pointed questions for the attorneys who made baseless claims in...

Comments / 0

Community Policy