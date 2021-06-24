MCD Mobile MakeArt: New Yamish Seed Exchange

Cancel
If you could have any seeds with you at the end of this world– or the start of a new one– what would they be?. Artist Connie Zheng presents this question in concert with her Minnesota Street Project installation, nyse. Created for the Joint Space Award, the work is organized around the fraught histories and migrations of seeds, as well as how bio-matter simultaneously embodies humans' hopes for survival and our fears of contamination. Rooted in the idea of home as a contested space, Zheng's practice treats seeds as immigrant vessels for dreaming, self-sufficiency, and transformation in ecologically and politically hostile environments.

NYSE
News Break
Visual Art
News Break
Technology
News Break
Internet
