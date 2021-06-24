Paul Wight Holding Out Hope for Match With Shaq in AEW

As we reported yesterday, Shaquille O’Neal teased a possible match with Paul Wight in AEW, something they wanted in WWE but it never actually happened. Shaq said in the interview: “There shouldn’t be any problems for us getting together now. Last time there was a lot of bureaucracy and red tape, now there is no red tape. I’m still still kind of sore from that table, so I’m going to work out the summer, pump these muscles up, and I’ll be waiting for you, Mr. Paul.”