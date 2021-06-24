Cancel
Paul Wight Holding Out Hope for Match With Shaq in AEW

By Connor Casey
ComicBook
 18 days ago

Cover picture for the articleA wrestling match between The Big Show (real name Paul Wight) and NBA legend Shaquille O'Neal has been teased for years. But beyond a face-off in the Andre The Giant Memorial Battle Royal at WrestleMania 32, it has never truly materialized. Wight now finds himself working in AEW primarily as the color commentator for AEW Dark: Elevation, while the four-time NBA Champion had his first official match on AEW Dynamite back in March. That ended with O'Neal and Jade Cargill beating Cody Rhodes and Red Velvet, but not before Rhodes sent Shaq crashing through a table and carried into an ambulance (where he mysteriously disappeared afterward).

