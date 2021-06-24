Cancel
Business

Stellantis Plots More Factory Downtime, Ford Loses Tech Chief

By Matt Posky
Truth About Cars
 18 days ago

Cover picture for the articleStellantis plans to extend the typical summer downtime at a couple assembly plants while relaunching production at Windsor Assembly next month. The Canadian van factory will be see two shifts returning on July 5th, while its Belvidere Assembly Plant in Illinois and Toluca Assembly Plant in Mexico will be idled due to the ongoing semiconductor shortage. This has become a common tactic within the automotive industry, with our doubting it’ll be the last occasion we’ll be reporting on extended summer vacations.

www.thetruthaboutcars.com

Comments / 0

Comments / 0

Community Policy