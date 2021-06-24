New Jersey First Lady: Mini Family Festival Series

First Lady Tammy Murphy to Launch Mini Family Festival Series to Address Maternal and Infant Health Crisis. TRENTON NJ (STL.News) As part of her Nurture NJ initiative, First Lady Tammy Murphy today launched a series of Mini Family Festivals aimed at connecting families with state, county, and local programs and resources to address New Jersey’s maternal and infant health crisis. The Mini Family Festival series will be held at hospitals and Federally Qualified Health Centers throughout New Jersey, taking a targeted approach to reach families who are already accessing these health care providers and can further connect with additional resources and services. Prior to the COVID-19 pandemic, the First Lady held seven large-scale Family Festivals across the state connecting 5,500 families with nearly 600 providers. The Mini Family Festivals that will be hosted throughout the state over the next several months will be held in partnership with Capital Health, CAMcare, Horizon NJ Health, the New Jersey Motor Vehicle Commission, and more.