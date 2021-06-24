Why Business Leaders Say Carl Nassib’s Coming Out Is An Example Of Great Leadership
As we celebrate Pride Month (June), it’s important for managers and HR professionals to acknowledge, celebrate and support diverse employees, especially those who are part of the LGBTQ+ community. On Monday June 21, 2021, defensive end Carl Nassib broke barriers, becoming the first active NFL player to come out. Nassib said he was not an attention-grabber but believes how we represent ourselves is what matters the most.www.forbes.com