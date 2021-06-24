Why Business Leaders Say Carl Nassib’s Coming Out Is An Example Of Great Leadership

Often individuals grapple with personal relevance and accountability when it comes to inclusion. Many of us are confused about inclusion as a priority, especially if there isn't a direct impact on lifestyle and well-being. Or worse, denial that ongoing inclusion challenges persist. In a Harvard Business Review Article, Michelle King challenges leaders to stop turning a blind eye to gender inequities and acknowledge their roles in the process. LGBTQIA+ inclusion remains a challenge. Juneteenth has become a Federal holiday, and ongoing debates around the inclusion of critical race theory are something individuals need to note. While responsibility leans heavily on the workplace to provide training to be an inclusive leader, the times have shown that isn't enough for the continually changing world. In this article, I will outline why individuals need to embrace inclusion as a priority and take personal actions to be inclusive leaders. I will give you doable ideas you can implement.