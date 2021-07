Earlier this month it was confirmed that following a huge crackdown on mining operations in China, largely due to the exploitation of the relatively low cost of energy there, many industrial-level Cryptocurrency operations were, rather quickly, shutting themselves down. Well, it was either do that or face being thrown into prison, fined, or sent to a reeducation center to learn the errors of their ways. – One of the most notable aspects of this move, from the outside looking in, however, was in the second-hand market. It is literally being flooded with inexpensive modern graphics cards. – Following a report via Videocardz, however, it seems that there are so many to actually purchase at the moment that there is something of a mini-crash happening as former miners look to quickly rid themselves of any evidence to their prior activities!