Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Currituck County, NC

Mariah Kelsey Sayre of Currituck County, June 21

By Submitted Story
outerbanksvoice.com
 19 days ago

Cover picture for the articleMariah Kelsey Sayre, 27, of Currituck County, NC, passed away unexpectedly Monday, June 21, 2021. Mariah is survived by her parents Lisa Sayre of Currituck County, NC and Kenneth (Julie) Sayre of Suffolk, VA. She had one sister Aaliyah Sayre of Suffolk, VA and two stepsisters Melinda Hickman of Adairsville, GA and Emalee Hickman of VA Beach, VA. Grandparents Ken and Susan Sayre of East Liverpool, OH and Wayne and Jackie O’Dell of Currituck County, NC. Aunts; Leslie Cuffee, Laura O’Dell, Deanna (John) Cunningham-Martin and Michelle (Randy) Smith. Cousins; Gabriella, Giovanni, Jeremiah, Courtney, Tiffiny, Corrine, Adam, Roselyn, Chelsea, RJ, Darcy, Cody, Drew, and Camryn. Mariah treasured her relationships with her nephew, Oliver and Nieces Eliza and Aria.

www.outerbanksvoice.com

Comments / 0

RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Grandy, NC
County
Currituck County, NC
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Jeremiah
Person
John
Person
Camryn
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Ga#Rj Darcy Cody#Drew#Great Grandparents#Sentara Obici Hospital#Astronomy#Ufc#Parr Funeral Home#Venmo#Forpittiessakerescue
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Obituaries
News Break
Chelsea F.C.
Related
WorldPosted by
Reuters

Anger mounts after 92 die in fire on Iraq COVID ward

NASSIRIYA, Iraq, July 13 (Reuters) - The death toll from a fire that tore through a coronavirus hospital in southern Iraq rose to 92, health officials said on Tuesday, as authorities faced accusations of negligence from grieving relatives and a doctor who works there. More than 100 people were injured...
MilitaryCBS News

Top U.S. commander in Afghanistan steps down as troops withdraw

The top U.S. commander in Afghanistan, General Scott Miller, stepped down on Monday, symbolizing the end of America's 20-year military mission in the country. Washington Post reporter Missy Ryan joins "Red and Blue" anchor Elaine Quijano with more on military operations there going forward and why some intelligence officials fear a Taliban takeover soon after the U.S. withdrawal.
AfricaPosted by
Reuters

Worst violence in years spreads in South Africa as grievances boil over

JOHANNESBURG, July 13 (Reuters) - Crowds clashed with police and ransacked or set ablaze shopping malls in cities across South Africa on Tuesday, with dozens of people reported killed, as grievances unleashed by the jailing of ex-president Jacob Zuma boiled over into the worst violence in years. Protests that followed...
WorldPosted by
CBS News

England soccer players confront racist abuse head-on, say U.K. leaders helped "stoke the fire"

London — Members of England's national soccer team are speaking out against racist abuse directed at three Black players after England's loss to Italy in the European Championship finals Sunday night. Marcus Rashford, Jadon Sancho and Bukayo Saka helped carry the England team through the tournament, but they missed penalty shots in the final match against Italy, and have been the targets of a torrent of racist abuse online.

Comments / 0

Community Policy