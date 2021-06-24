Cancel
Politics

Watch: A conversation on the state of LGBTQ rights

By Axios Events
Axios
Axios
 18 days ago
On June 30 at 12:30pm ET, Axios chief technology correspondent Ina Fried will take a look at the Equality Act as it navigates Congress and a wave of anti-trans bills that have cropped up around the country, featuring Rep. Sean Patrick Maloney (D-N.Y.), the National LGBTQ Task Force executive director Kierra Johnson and GenderCool Project champion Stella Keating. Register.

