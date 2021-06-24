Cancel
Embedding Preventative Mental Health Care In The Workplace

By Garen Staglin
As more people in the U.S. get vaccinated, life this summer is being described as getting back to “normal.” This, of course, comes with the lowering of preventative measures that were designed to reduce the spread of Covid-19 – which many consider a great relief. At the same time, the mental health of working Americans is far from what should be considered “normal.” Employees are anxious about returning to work in the office, they are unable to focus, and young employees especially are facing high levels of stress and burnout. While we may be starting to let down our guard in preventing the virus, now is the time to raise it when it comes to preventing the “spread” of serious mental health conditions like substance abuse, sleep disorders, PTS, social anxiety or clinical depression.

