Jvion's Clinical AI Wins Globee® in the 16th Annual 2021 IT World Awards®

By PRWeb
Houston Chronicle
 18 days ago

Cover picture for the articleATLANTA (PRWEB) June 24, 2021. Jvion, a leader in clinical artificial intelligence (AI), announced today that The Globee® Awards, organizers of world’s premier business awards programs and business ranking lists, has named Jvion a winner in the 16th Annual 2021 IT World Awards®. These prestigious global awards recognize information technology and cyber security vendors with advanced, ground-breaking products, solutions, and services that are helping set the bar higher for others in all areas of technology.

