New, Online VERSATEX Community Offers the Homebuilding Industry Unique Opportunities for Communication, Learning and Growth

By PRWeb
Houston Chronicle
 18 days ago

PITTSBURGH (PRWEB) June 24, 2021. Launched this spring to weave together education, creativity, growth and innovation throughout residential design and construction, the online VERSATEX Community is sponsored by VERSATEX Building Products. VERSATEX is one of the nation’s leading manufacturers of premium cellular PVC trim. CEO John Pace likens the Community...

Frostburg, MDfrostburg.edu

Revised Communication Programs Create New Opportunities for Today's Digital World

Undergraduate students have new options for communication programs starting in Fall 2021. The Communication Studies major has been revised so that students now select a track in Strategic Social Media or Strategic Communication Leadership. These areas are currently seeing strong job market growth, which is expected for many years to come. In addition, any student—regardless of major—can now choose to minor in Social Media.
BusinessHouston Chronicle

Block Armour launches Zero Trust based Unified Secure Access solution

SINGAPORE (PRWEB) July 12, 2021. Block Armour, a Singapore and Mumbai based cybersecurity venture, today announced the launch of its Unified Secure Access solution based on Zero Trust principles. The solution enables organizations to provide secure and compliant access to enterprise-IT systems for users working within the office or remotely. Based on the philosophy of ‘Never trust. Always verify’, the integrated solution delivers secured access to on-prem and Cloud / multi-Cloud based systems.
Career Development & Advicemartechseries.com

Six Figure Mentors Offers Unique Opportunities to Master Digital Marketing

The program includes dynamic mentorship, coaching, and training support dedicated to helping students skyrocket their online businesses. The onset of the pandemic has seen a major change in the business world, and society in general. While the final results remain unclear, it is clear that many businesses, including Fortune 500 companies, have been floundering in this new environment. This change has also given rise to a new wave of online business success. The online world requires new and different skills than previous business landscapes, so Six Figure Mentors have decided to create a program to address this change.
Orlando, FLwmfe.org

COMMUNITY COMMUNICATIONS INTRODUCES NEW MANAGING EDITOR

WMFE | WMFV WELCOMES PUBLIC MEDIA VETERAN TO ITS NEWSROOM. Community Communications, Inc. taps public media rising star, LaToya Dennis to fill the role of news director and managing editor for the award-winning 90.7 WMFE newsroom in metro Orlando and 89.5 WMFV in The Villages, Leesburg and the Golden Triangle.
Technologyarxiv.org

Physical Interaction as Communication: Learning Robot Objectives Online from Human Corrections

When a robot performs a task next to a human, physical interaction is inevitable: the human might push, pull, twist, or guide the robot. The state-of-the-art treats these interactions as disturbances that the robot should reject or avoid. At best, these robots respond safely while the human interacts; but after the human lets go, these robots simply return to their original behavior. We recognize that physical human-robot interaction (pHRI) is often intentional -- the human intervenes on purpose because the robot is not doing the task correctly. In this paper, we argue that when pHRI is intentional it is also informative: the robot can leverage interactions to learn how it should complete the rest of its current task even after the person lets go. We formalize pHRI as a dynamical system, where the human has in mind an objective function they want the robot to optimize, but the robot does not get direct access to the parameters of this objective -- they are internal to the human. Within our proposed framework human interactions become observations about the true objective. We introduce approximations to learn from and respond to pHRI in real-time. We recognize that not all human corrections are perfect: often users interact with the robot noisily, and so we improve the efficiency of robot learning from pHRI by reducing unintended learning. Finally, we conduct simulations and user studies on a robotic manipulator to compare our proposed approach to the state-of-the-art. Our results indicate that learning from pHRI leads to better task performance and improved human satisfaction.
EconomyDeming Headlight

Ready for new careers, new industries and new opportunities

Getting back to “normal” for our community post-COVID means there’s likely a “new normal” for many who are thinking about their careers in a new way, along with businesses seeking to bring on workers in a new way. For those job seekers and businesses, there’s a new initiative called Ready...
BusinessBenzinga

Roblox's Unique Business Model Offers Several Potential Growth Arenas

Roblox (NYSE: RBLX) has experienced extraordinary growth by offering a virtual space known as the "metaverse" for tweens which is both a gaming playground and a social hangout. The stock is down more than 20% from its highs in early June when the video game platform company announced seemingly solid operating results for May. But its strategy to provide exclusive content to increase engagement is on track as it recently announced a new virtual hangout based on Netflix's (NASDAQ: NFLX) hit series Stranger Things.
Businessmartechseries.com

Karbo Communications Fueled by 30% Growth and Industry Awards; Adds Event Management Services, U.S. Introduction Package for International Companies, Social Media Employee Advocacy Program and Adaptable Content Offerings

Agency sees 95% Client Retention Rate during 2020-21 Karbo Communications, a top-ranked U.S. technology public relations (PR) and digital marketing agency, today announced 30% revenue growth and the expansion of service offerings based on shifts in market and technology drivers. “Changing business practices brought on by the pandemic have caused...
HealthEurekAlert

ACC, Wondr Medical to create new digital educational channel enabling interactive learning opportunities for global cardiovascular community

The American College of Cardiology (ACC) and Wondr Medical are collaborating to create a new digital channel on the Wondr Medical Platform that will amplify the global reach of ACC's educational content on a dynamic new platform. The partnership also provides access to ACC's world-class content to the existing clinical users of Wondr Medical.
Blue Earth County, MNThe Free Press

History center offers new online search

MANKATO — Blue Earth County Historical Society’s newest research tool is an innovative convenience for patrons who’d like to access materials when the nonprofit’s history center is closed. “Now, if you want to do research at 2 a.m. while you’re in your PJs, you can,” said Heather Harren, BECHS’ communications...
Public Healthdigitalmarketnews.com

Fourth Stimulus Check Gains Traction Because Of Delta Variant

The petition on Change.org demanding stimulus checks every month until the end of the pandemic has continued gaining momentum. In recent days, the moment was sped up by warnings from health experts regarding the Delta variant. Delta Variant Fears Renew Spark For Fourth Stimulus Check. Health experts have warned that...
Softwarethedallasnews.net

Civil Design Software Market to Witness Revolutionary Growth by 2026 | Bentley Systems, RISA Tech, Autodesk, Microplot

The latest study released on the Global Civil Design Software Market by AMA Research evaluates market size, trend, and forecast to 2026. The Civil Design Software market study covers significant research data and proofs to be a handy resource document for managers, analysts, industry experts and other key people to have ready-to-access and self-analyzed study to help understand market trends, growth drivers, opportunities and upcoming challenges and about the competitors.
San Antonio, TXHouston Chronicle

Providing glimpses of technology's past, Foxworks is fueling innovation at Port San Antonio

Maybe you’ve heard of Lockheed Martin’s Skunk Works, Google’s X lab, Boeing’s Phantom Works or Amazon’s Lab126. But how about San Antonio’s Foxworks?. Those secret research and development workshops have produced mind-boggling technology — spy planes, stealth materials, self-driving cars, drones and e-readers. Foxworks, part of the San Antonio Museum of Science and Technology at Port San Antonio, aims to do the same.
Marketswestfieldvoice.com

Global Phone-based Authentication Solutions Market Expected To Reach Highest CAGR By 2026: Broadcom, Gemalto, Shearwater Group, Symantec, VASCO Data Security International etc.

﻿A detailed summary of the Phone-based Authentication Solutions market assessing dynamic factors, growth determinants as well as information on segment classification have been recorded in this versatile report. Besides information on segment classification, the document reflects a thorough understanding on competitor positioning, global, local and regional developments, financial outlook, regulatory compliance as well as supply-chain offerings.
Industrywestfieldvoice.com

Aluminosilicates Market Key Trends And Opportunity Areas

Marketreports.info delivers well-researched industry-wide information on the Aluminosilicates market. It provides information on the market’s essential aspects such as top participants, factors driving Aluminosilicates market growth, precise estimation of the Aluminosilicates market size, upcoming trends, changes in consumer behavioral pattern, market’s competitive landscape by 1. American Elements, 2. American International Chemical, 3. Madhav Industries, 4. Merck K.G.A, 5. Oriental Silicas Corporation, 6. Patsil Industries, 7. Penta International, 8. S. B. Chemicals, 9. Others, key market vendors, and other market features to gain an in-depth analysis of the Aluminosilicates market. Additionally, the report is a compilation of both qualitative and quantitative assessment by industry experts, as well as industry participants across the value chain. The Aluminosilicates report also focuses on the latest developments that can enhance the performance of various market segments into [Names] verticales .
Marketswestfieldvoice.com

Innovation Management Platforms Market Size & Revenue Analysis | Qmarkets, Inno360, Brightidea

Global Research Study entitled Innovation Management Platforms Market was recently released by JC Market Research. The report offers an analysis of existing statistics on the Global Innovation Management Platforms Industry and possible forecasts. The report highlights a comprehensive market evaluation that reveals patterns in market size by sales & volume (if applicable), existing growth drivers, analyst views, information, and market progress evidence verified by the industry.
New York City, NYPosted by
Bryce Gruber

Massive Seven-Inch Insect Found Throughout New York

If you hate bugs, it's time to look away. Residents of New York and New Jersey may be horrified to learn that a massive, seven-inch bug considers this region home and is in especially plentiful supply this season. That's what happened to Hudson Valley, New York resident Heather Nichols when she found a massive, if not totally confusing, species of fly lounging on her patio table last week.
Industryhoustonmirror.com

Energy Efficient Glass Market Demand, Size, Share, Demand & Forecast To 2027

The global energy efficient glass market is projected to be worth USD 36.91 Billion by 2027, according to a current analysis by Emergen Research. The energy efficient glass market observes high demand attributed to the increasing demand for reduced energy consumption in buildings. Energy efficient glass is found to decrease the overall energy consumption in buildings by about 8.0% to 10.0% and thereby offer savings on operational costs.

