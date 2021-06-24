Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
New York City, NY

It’s Time for New York City to Bring Back SROs

By Karrie Jacobs
Curbed
 18 days ago

Cover picture for the articleCOVID-19, the cause of hardship and misery and more than 33,000 deaths in New York City, may have solved the homelessness crisis that’s been an inescapable part of urban life for half a century. That solution began to take shape temporarily last year, as New York City transferred about 12,000 people from crowded homeless shelters to unused, empty rooms in idled hotels. (As of January, some 200 of the city’s 700 hotels were completely closed down.) Since then, federal and state money has been appropriated to help nonprofits buy vacant hotels for conversion into permanent residences, with a priority on housing the formerly homeless. The idea is that vacant hotel rooms could easily be turned into modest apartments with private baths and kitchenettes, and, for the first time in half a century, we could refresh the inventory of low-end housing, in particular the single-room-occupancy hotels (SROs) that used to be a fixture in New York and other U.S. cities. As Ted Houghton, president of Gateway Housing, a nonprofit that advises on affordable housing and shelters, frames it: “In the middle of the 20th century, we screwed up by letting so many SROs disappear. The distress of the pandemic gives us a chance to fix that mistake.”

www.curbed.com

Comments / 0

RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
New York City, NY
City
Albany, NY
New York City, NY
Government
New York City, NY
Health
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Affordable Housing#Supportive Housing#Sro#Gateway Housing#Sro#New York Times#Post#American#Boardinghouses#Macarthur#Common Ground#Law Review
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Health
News Break
Politics
News Break
Housing
News Break
Homeless
Related
Public HealthNBC News

France mandates Covid-19 pass for restaurants, shopping malls

PARIS — French President Emmanuel Macron on Monday ordered all French health care workers to get Covid-19 vaccine shots by Sept. 15 and urged all of his compatriots to get vaccinated as soon as possible, to fight resurgent infections that are threatening the country’s economic recovery. In a televised address,...
Michigan StatePosted by
CNN

Judge grills lawyers on thin election fraud claims at Michigan hearing on possible sanctions

(CNN) — A judge in Michigan pinned down lawyers in a marathon video court hearing Monday on whether they had done due diligence before filing election fraud claims in federal court in November. The grilling came in a hearing over whether the Trump-supporting lawyers should be penalized -- with the possible consequence of losing their law licenses -- following their lawsuit to overturn the results of the 2020 presidential election.

Comments / 0

Community Policy